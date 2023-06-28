Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.25 ($3.40).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

LON SBRY opened at GBX 264.70 ($3.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.23. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,941.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

