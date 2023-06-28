Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246.80 ($3.14).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

