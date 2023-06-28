Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.58 and its 200-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

