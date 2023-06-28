Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

