BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($29.88) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.51) to GBX 2,500 ($31.79) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($32.42) to GBX 2,370 ($30.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.42) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,461.67 ($31.30).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($29.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,357.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,520.03. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.62).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

