Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.95% from the stock’s current price.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $773.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

