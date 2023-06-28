BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $166,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.2% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $684.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.