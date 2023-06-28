bluebird bio, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BLUE opened at $3.34 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $355.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 566.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 465,935 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

