Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
BA has been the topic of several other reports. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA opened at $209.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
