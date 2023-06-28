Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.13

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $81.96, with a volume of 68081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.