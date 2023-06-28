Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

