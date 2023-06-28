Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:BFAM opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
