Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.34. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.