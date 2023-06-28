Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

BMY stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

