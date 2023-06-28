Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

