Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $2,716.00

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,439.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,546.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2,486.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

