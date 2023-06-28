Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$64.80

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9642005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

