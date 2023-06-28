Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $15.83

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARA opened at $3.47 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

