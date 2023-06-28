Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $141.25

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

