Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Price Target at GBX 2,552.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,552.50 ($32.45).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCH shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.33) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.86) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,328 ($29.60) per share, with a total value of £4,423.20 ($5,623.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 540 shares of company stock worth $1,300,979. 46.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,291 ($29.13) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,770.50 ($22.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,361.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,423.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,192.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of €0.78 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,907.22%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

