Brokerages Set Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) PT at $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $61.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 45.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

