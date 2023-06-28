Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $37.56

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

