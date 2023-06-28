Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $11.44

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.38 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,227 shares of company stock worth $3,033 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

