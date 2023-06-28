Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $70.00

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HXL opened at $73.78 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.