Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $353.50

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:MOH opened at $290.74 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after acquiring an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

