Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $349.87

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

MDB stock opened at $388.34 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $398.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.92.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

