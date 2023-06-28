Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Target Price at $44.17

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. Rollins has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

