Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $86.40

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

