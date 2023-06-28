Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) PT at $101.75

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $92.95 on Friday. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

