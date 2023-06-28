Brokers Set Expectations for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $9.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.34. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $48.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.35 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.52 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

AMR opened at $162.31 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

