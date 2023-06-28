Brokers Set Expectations for Nucor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

NUE stock opened at $160.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

