Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.24 and its 200-day moving average is $196.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

