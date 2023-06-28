BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Equities researchers at BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 46.56% from the stock’s current price.

PI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. Impinj has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $29,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $88,782.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,314,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 297,369 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.