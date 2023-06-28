Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 242,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 217,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

