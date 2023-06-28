Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $228.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,161 shares of company stock worth $51,650,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

