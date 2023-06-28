Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 167,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

