Cake Box’s (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Cake Box Stock Performance

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 135 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.14. Cake Box has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.61).

Get Cake Box alerts:

About Cake Box

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company also engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.