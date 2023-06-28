Cake Box’s (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Cake Box Stock Performance
Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 135 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.14. Cake Box has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.61).
About Cake Box
