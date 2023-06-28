Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

