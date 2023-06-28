Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $45.19 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 154727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

