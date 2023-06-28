Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,271 shares of company stock valued at $148,488,703. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVDA opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.47 and its 200-day moving average is $258.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 218.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

