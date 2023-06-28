Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Monday, June 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SM. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.