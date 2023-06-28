Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $735.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.59%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

