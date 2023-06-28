Carl Dempsey Purchases 100,000 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Carl Dempsey purchased 100,000 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($48,315.32).
Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Venture Life Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.22.
