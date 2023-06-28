Carl Dempsey Purchases 100,000 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Carl Dempsey purchased 100,000 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($48,315.32).

Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Venture Life Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.22.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

