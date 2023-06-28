CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

