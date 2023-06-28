Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

