CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PRTS opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 2.17. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Insider Activity

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at $127,604.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarParts.com news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $68,282. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

