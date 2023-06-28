Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. State Street Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

