Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $113.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $155,102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 555.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

