Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

