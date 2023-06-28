Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,067.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,028.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,730.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

