Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,067.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,028.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,730.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,233.61 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

